Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get High Quality Pelt

If you are already tackling High Rank content in Monster Hunter Rise, then you are in luck as this is the first requirement to be able to farm yourself some High Quality Pelt. Shrine Ruins and Frost Islands will mostly be your destination for this material, so let’s see below how and where you can find some.

How and where to find High Quality Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise

If you think you need to start gearing up for taking care some HR large monsters, rest assured you don’t need to. High Quality Pelt is an item easily farmed by taking care of the docile wildlife found in those two maps mentioned above, namely Kelbi and Anteka. Shrine Ruins and Frost Islands are your main areas to grind for these, due to how easily you can find them there, in numbers too.

After unlocking High Rank, any quest you start of the specific rank will automatically place you in the High Rank version of any of the maps. Therefore, start one in either Shrine Ruins or Frost Islands, and begin looking for Kelbi or Anteka. Kelbi may be better for starters, as it has 45% chance of dropping High Quality Pelt. Regions 11 and 13 of Shrine Ruins usually have some of these deer-like creatures, so head straight there if you want to save some time.

Antekas on the other, are mostly found in Frost Islands, with regions 1 and 6 having the most of them right away. The chance of getting the pelts though, is significantly lower with 18% chance of getting some. If you want to gather other items as well in the specific map, it may worth it grinding for High Quality Pelts in Frost Islands, otherwise Kelbi are the preferred choice.

And with that, this is where you can find High Quality Pelts in the game. Needed for a number of items you can create and upgrade in Monster Hunter Rise, a couple of these pelts will be needed for sure.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.

- This article was updated on:March 29th, 2021