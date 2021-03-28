Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Kamura Tickets

Monster Hunter Rise’s main story’s campaign is not that big, which is a good thing since it is the first pre-requisite to unlock the option of getting Kamura Tickets. These special items are needed in order to create some really nice armor sets, with excellent skills as well. They are not materials dropped from monsters though, so below we will take a look at how exactly you can get a lot of them.

How to get Kamura Tickets in Monster Hunter Rise

As mentioned above, the first step of actually being able to get some Kamura Tickets, is to ‘finish’ the game’s campaign, which we all know it’s barely the end in Monster Hunter Rise. In any case, this is done by beating Magnamalo for the first time, unlocking in the process 5* Village Quests. Right after you do and credits roll, Fugen the Elder will have a chat with you about getting some errands done.

The first side-quest he will offer, is Kamura’s Handyman, where you will need to complete 8 Side Quests. Note that if you have already completed 8 of them prior to this conversation, the task is automatically filled. If that’s the case, speak with Fugen again to start the next task.

The next one makes you go for some Buddy scouting, since you will need to hire a total of 15 of them. Again, if you have already proceeded with this instance before you speak with the Elder, it is automatically completed.

Finishing both quests unlocks two different armor sets for your hunter and an armor set for your Palico and Palamute respectively. Finally, speak to Fugen once more and he will gladly give you some Kamura Tickets, triggering the option of now being able to get some for the remainder of the game.

As explained through the in-game tutorial as well, in order to get some Kamura Tickets you just need to complete Village Quests and Rampage Quests. More often than note, Fugen will reward you with Kamura Tickets after you finish any of them, making the process of acquiring them pretty much effortless. You will spend time completing these types of quests either way, so you are getting extra rewards just for doing so.

Kamura tickets in Monster Hunter Rise are used for crafting those armor sets mentioned above and more, so they are essential if you want to complete your collection. Join some Rampage Quests with your friends, you will have as many as you need in no time.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.