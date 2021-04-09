Pawprint Stamps is an item of Monster Hunter Rise, that you will hardly ever get an indication of how to obtain it. In fact, if you haven’t chased down the specific weapons that need it, you may don’t even know it exists within the game. That’s why we are here, to show you exactly where and how you can get Pawprint Stamps within Monster Hunter Rise.

How to get Pawprint Stamps in Monster Hunter Rise

The specific material is needed mostly for the Felyne tree of weapons, which pretty much all of them have designs based on the Felyne and Melynx creatures you can find in the wild. Different from your own Palico, think of them as the untamed versions of your little buddy. Not only they have designs based on them, but Pawprint Stamps can also be found from those critters as well. You simply need to hit them until they are knocked out (don’t worry, you can’t kill them as they stop receiving damage after a while and they run away) and when they do, they leave behing a shiny item, with chances being a Pawprint Stamp. The item has 14% drop chance from Felynes, with a little more from Melynxes, at 20%.

Both Felynes and Melynxes can be found while exploring the different biomes of Monster Hunter Rise. They tend to have secret nests, in hard to reach areas within the map, hence why it is also hard to find them. Unfortunately, it’s hard to pinpoint where they will be in the map, playing around, so the best you can do is to filter your map with them only, and look around their nests as well. Usually, best places to look around for these fellas are the Shrine Ruins and Sandy Plains, where they usually travel in packs. Melynxes mostly, but Felynes could occasionally be more than one in one place.

Just for reference, here all the items you can craft with Pawprint Stamps in Monster Hunter Rise:

Catburglar

Felyne Fancy

Raging Claws

Catspaw

Cuddly Cat

Felyne Claws

Cat’s Curse

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.