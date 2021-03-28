Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Poison Sac

If you want to craft or upgrade any early stage of a poison weapon in Monster Hunter Rise, it is almost certain you are gong to need yourself a Poison Sac. This specific material is of course found from venomous monsters, and oddly enough, there are quite a few in this title, even early on in your adventure. Let’s see together which is the best way of farming some Poison Sacs.

How and where to find Poison Sac in Monster Hunter Rise

As the name suggests, a Poison Sac is an organ of toxic creatures found in the wildlife of Monster Hunter Rise. Not lesser monsters though, don’t get confused just because they spew out poison. Only large monsters can drop this material, either when being slain, carved, or captured.

As you can see in the picture above, we already have a winner in regards to which monster is the best to hunt and farm for obtaining some Poison Sacs. The Great Wroggi has the best chances out of all the other Low Rank poisonous targets, to give you this item. Which is odd to say the least, since beasts like the Pukei-Pukei, are clearly way more efficient to using venomous abilities, than the easily hunted Great Wroggi. But, they have a very low drop rate chance of 10% to give out a Poison Sac. That said, this works better for us hunters, who want to spend the least time possible farming just a certain ingredient for our weapons. Please note though that capturing the Great Wroggi doesn’t increase the drop chances, so feel free to take it out.

Lastly, it is good to mention that Basarios drops both the Poison and the Flame Sacs, making it a very good alternative if you want to try for getting both Sacs. The chances for them to drop are way lower though, and Basarios is a much tougher fight, especially early on. If you do fancy some challenge though, Basarios waits for you in Lava Caverns and Sandy Plains.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.