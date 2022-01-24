Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Quality Wyvern Egg

In Monster Hunte Rise, players can unlock many handy items by completing a wide variety of different requests. With that said, to complete the Only the Good Eggs request and unlock one of the best dangos in the game, players need to safely deliver 2 Quality Wyvern Eggs, a feat that can be done by first finding the item and then carrying it to your main camp. Now, to help you complete the request and get the Berry Safe Dango as fast as possible here’s how to Get a Quality Wyvern Egg in Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Get a Quality Wyvern Egg in Monster Hunter Rise

You can find a Quality Wyvern Egg exclusively on Shrine Ruins, and only on high rank. With that said, you can find the item in many areas scattered across the location, such as in the intersection between areas 9 and 11. You can also find the item in area 4. The egg can be easily spotted, as it will be inside a giant nest. We recommend that you pick the item up in the intersection between areas 9 and 11, as after getting it, you will need to, as we said above, carry the Quality Wyvern Egg from the nest to the Supply Box, which is located on the camp.

It’s good to make sure that you killed all the hostile monsters before picking the egg up, as you cannot fall from great heights or get hit by attacks when carrying it, since the item is extremely fragile and will break upon any kind of heavy impact.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and on PC. The PC version of the title can be brought on Steam and on Nuuven. You can check out our thoughts in the newly released PC version of the game, here.

