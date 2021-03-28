Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Sleep Sac

One of the first ‘Sac’ items you will find in Monster Hunter Rise, is the Sleep Sac, which is required for obvious reasons. If you want to get your hands on to some sleep-inducing weapons, this is the core material you will need to have. It is also very easy to farm, even early on, so let’s take a look.

How and where to find Sleep Sac in Monster Hunter Rise

None other than the master tactician himself, the Great Baggi, is the monster which drops Sleep Sac almost at the beginning for your journey. Being one of the very first large monsters to appear in Monster Hunter Rise, the Great Baggi is an easy target and thankfully, has good chances of dropping this item.

Just by taking a look at the above picture and chart, you can see why the Sleep Sac is easily obtainable through this hunt. While it may not have additional chances to drop for capturing the monster, or for the creature itself dropping it in the field, the rest have more than 24% chances to give it to you. In fact, if you break the Great Baggi’s crest, it increases the chances of getting it by 30%. This makes the Sleep Sac one of the easiest to get from its kind, alongside Screamer Sac.

As we mentioned, this common material is used for creating sleep-focused weapons, or upgrading them. Some armor pieces do need it as well, therefore there are certain builds out there that will need to have a couple of Sleep Sacs available, to prepare their kit. A sleeping monster is completely vulnerable to insane amounts of damage, by taking advantage of Monster Hunter Rise’s various Barrel Bombs, so any sleep build is always welcome in a party. As such, go ahead and craft yourself some cool-looking tools for making monsters go nighty-night.

