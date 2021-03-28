Monster Hunter Rise has a number of different locales that you can visit in the game while completing the various quests that become available to you throughout your adventure. That is not all though, as you have a hub that is made up of a few different areas for you to explore too. You have the main village where most things are located, but there are also some other areas you will need to check out eventually as well. One of these is the Buddy Plaza that you will need to find within the story eventually, but actually finding this area can be a bit tricky if you don’t know what you’re looking for in Monster Hunter Rise.

How To Get To The Buddy Plaza

When in the village hub, you can press + to bring up the menu and scroll over to the last group of options known as “System” and then scroll down and select “Move Around Village.” When you do this, you’ll see a number of locations, including Steelworks, Village Entrance, and Buddy Plaza. The Buddy Plaza though is one that won’t just show up on this list for you to travel to until you’ve actually visited it.

To find the Buddy Plaza, go to the center of the village where you would have Hinoa the Quest Maiden on your left and Kagero the Merchant on your right. The other method that will definitely put you in the exact spot we are referring to is go to “Move Around Village” and choose Steelworks.

After getting to this spot, you’ll have a building in front of you and a path to the left and to the right. To get to the Buddy Plaza, we want to take the path right past Kagero to where you’ll eventually see a bridge. Cross this bridge until you have the option to “Move” by pressing A at the other end. This will load you directly into the Buddy Plaza for the first time and unlock it on your fast travel options from that point forward. This is also where Buddy Handler Iori is, which you will have to find to push the game’s story forward at one point.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.