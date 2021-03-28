Essentially becoming a meme over the last number of years, the idea of being able to pet dogs in video games have become much more common. Many games have added this feature more recently, with there being different degrees of it being used. Sometimes it may just be a random dog you come across once in a game, but Monster Hunter Rise has it to where you can pet you dog companion known as a Palamute all throughout the game. How to do this though is not so obvious, so we have made this guide to tell you just how you can pet the dog in Monster Hunter Rise.

How To Pet The Dog (Palamute)

Palicoes were introduced in the series prior as cat companions to your Hunter that you help you in battle. Monster Hunter Rise takes it a step further now by giving you not only the returning Palico, but also the new Palamute that is a dog. You get to create the look and everything of this dog, so of course you’re going to want to get a chance to pet it and reward it for doing a good job in battle.

To do this, make sure you are out of battle and everything, as we don’t want to attempt this with enemies around. Stand next to your Palamute and start pressing right or left on the D-Pad to move between a series of options that you have available to you. The one you want to select here simply says “Wait,” so do that as soon as you see it.

That will get your Palamute to stand in place, which allows you to walk your Hunter up to them and choose from one of three options that appear on screen. By pressing A, you can pet your Palamute here. Pressing X will give them a shake as well, while pressing Y will give them a treat. This is just something small to have included in the game, but it’s still cool to have nonetheless.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.