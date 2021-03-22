Monster Hunter Rise: How to Ride Palamute

One of the best new features in Monster Hunter Rise, is having a new buddy which you can even ride, called Palamute. These cool animals are pretty much oversized dogs, that not only help you by fighting alongside you a monster, but also assist you by letting you ride them, to traverse the field faster than ever before. In order to see how you can ride a Palamute, let’s take a look below.

How to ride a Palamute in Monster Hunter Rise

Our little Palamute friend is a great companion with loads of handy features in Monster Hunter Rise. It can draw a monster’s attention, inflicts some slash damage, and even let us ride it in order to move faster to our destination. It can of course climb cliffs and vines as well, making it an extremely helpful ‘tool’ in any hunt.

In order to ride it, it is rather simple. There are two ways you can do it, with the first literally being a press of a single button. If at any point within the map you Hold A, a circular icon will appear and when its bar is full, which takes less than a second, the Palamute will come to you and you will automatically ride it. It is as easy as that.

The second way of riding the Palamute in Monster Hunter Rise, is by selecting the ability itself from the action bar. Don’t confuse this with the Item Bar, as these are two entirely different things. The action bar has a number of helpful actions you can choose, as you would imagine, with one of them being the “Let Me Ride” one. Scroll left or right, choose it and simply click the designated confirm button. Doing so, will call the Palamute buddy and you will be able to ride it right away.

When you ride your Pamalute, you can sprint with it like you would be able to do so if on foot, climb numerous things like we mentioned, gather items from the environment, sharpen your weapons and many more things. It is a significant upgrade to older versions, as you can now save time doing chores while also moving fast in the filed. It is highly suggested to have at least one Palamute with you in any hunt, instead of two Palicoes. It is of course a personal decision at the end of the day though, so go ahead and adjust your playstyle as you see fit.

Monster Hunter Rise is set to release on March 26, for the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.