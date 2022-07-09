Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak Malzeno Guide: Weaknesses, Drop Rates, Tips, and More

Malzeno is one of the most punishing fights in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. The monster’s Bloodblight status it gives Hunters with each attack will gradually drain their health and overall health recovery if Malzeno is dealt with quickly. With a large area of attack, fast and darting movements, and ground pounds and stomps, this monster a force to be reckoned with. With that in mind, here is our comprehensive Malzeno guide which includes Malzeno’s weaknesses, drops, tips, and more.

Malzeno Weaknesses, Drop Rates, Tips, and More

Malzeno is weakest to the Dragon-type element. Be sure to bring one with you if you want to stand a chance against this beast. The monster is also susceptible to Fire-type damage as well. You will want to take in recovery and health items, especially if you are hit with Malzeno’s Bloodblight.

If you plan to inflict Iceblight on this monster, bring a beetle. You will not be able to inflict Iceblight on this monster on your own. If you don’t have a beetle to use, consider Wyvern Riding an Ice-element monster into the fight to take advantage of this monster’s weakness.

Malzeno’s Drop Rates

For additional rewards, be sure to break Malzeno’s Wings, Forelegs, and its Horn. Hunters can also chop off the monster’s tail for more items.

Tips to Take Down Malzeno in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Some Dango options taht are useful against this beat include Dragonsbane, which gives you 10+ Dragon resistance, Manacrips, which prevent you from fainting one time when damage taken exceeds your remaining health, and Cacaoutstanding, which halves the effect duration of Defense Down and speeds up Blight recovery. Any of these are great ideas against a monster that brings down Hunters’ health fast.

Dealing with Bloodblight can be a real pain in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. By reducing the amount of health you get back from recovery and health items, the status can be extremely difficult to deal with. The tradeoff, however, is that Hunters get back health equal to the amount of damage they do in an attack. With that in mind, be aggressive and try to find openings to hit Malzeno when you can.

Monster Hunter Rise Sunbreak is available now on the Nintendo Switch and on PC.