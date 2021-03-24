Update 1.1.1. has arrived for Monster Hunter Rise, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. This is the day one patch for the game that you should download as soon as you receive the game later this week.

In order to use the DLC or play online, it’s mandatory to download the latest updates to Monster Hunter Rise. You will also need a Nintendo Switch Online membership to play online as well.

The patch size for the update is only 600MB. Make sure you have enough hard drive space before downloading the update. The full digital version of the game requires about 8GB of data. You can read the small patch notes posted down below.

Monster Hunter Rise Update 1.1.1. Patch Notes

Main Additions/Changes

Access to the content from the Deluxe Kit, as well as the add-on content from pre-order bonuses and amiibo bonuses.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

Miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

The update should be available for you to download on March 26th, 2021. This is the day one patch for the game. The game will be out on March 26th, 2021 worldwide. It is a Nintendo Switch exclusive game. For more info, you can visit the official website.