Monster Hunter Rise – Village Quests List

Monster Hunter as a series has always been very quest based, with you starting in a central hub area and venturing out from there to complete tasks given to you. Monster Hunter Rise continues that trend with a number of different quests, some single player and some focused on multiplayer. The Village Quests are the basic single players quests that you have to do to push the story forward that are ranked by level. There’s a lot of them available in Monster Hunter Rise, so we have put together a list of all of them available and what you need to do to complete all of them.
Village Quests List In Monster Hunter Rise
Level 1
- Roly-poly Lanterns (Key Quest)
- Deliver 8 Firelanterns
- Fungal Frustrations (Key Quest)
- Deliver 8 Unique Mushrooms
- Unpious Peons (Key Quest)
- Slay 8 Jagras
- Help With Maintenance
- Slay 8 Izuchi
Level 2
- Grizzly Glutton (Key Quest)
- Hunt an Arzuros
- Plump and Juicy (Key Quest)
- Deliver 10 Raftshells
- A Frosty Paradise (Key Quest)
- Slay 10 Baggi
- Out Cold (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Great Baggi
- Rabid Rabbit
- Hung a Lagombi
- Case of the Creepy Crawlies
- Slay 14 Altaroth or Bnahabra
- Hmm, Not So Tasty…
- Deliver 3 Popo Tongues
Level 3
- Can’t Stomach the Thought (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Tetranadon
- Walking on Eggshells (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Julu-Ya-Ku
- Fightin’ Dirty (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Barroth
- Obnoxious Lord, Noxious Monster (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Great Wroggi
- Spongy Oasis (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Royal Ludroth
- Supply Run (Get From Yomogi the Chef)
- Deliver 6 Classic Dango Ingredients
- Faceless Foe
- Hunt a Khezu
- The Cactus Diet
- Deliver 10 Bauble Cactus
- A Sandy Cabal
- Slay 14 Jaggi or Jaggia
- Breath of the Past
- Deliver 10 Simple Prisms
- Ladies of the Lake
- Slay 10 Ludroth
Level 4
- Infernal Lacrimosa (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Somnacanth
- Raging White-out (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Barioth
- The Queen’s Procession (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Rathian
- Streaking Shadow (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Tobi-Kadachi
- A Song of Red and Fire (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Volvidon
- Off Your Rocker (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Basarios
- Getting Back The Groceries (Get From Yomogi The Chef)
- Deliver 6 Secret Dango Ingredients
- A Poisonous Project
- Hunt a Pukei-Pukei
- Deliver The Liver
- Deliver 5 Monster Guts
- So Hot, It Melts Iron
- Deliver 12 Pieces of Coal
- The BEST Quest
- Slay 10 Rachnoid
- Third Wheel
- Hunt all target monsters
Level 5
- Wind Speed Wyvern (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Nargacuga
- Electrifying Ephiphany (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Zinogre
- Nocturnal Tracker (Key Quest)
- Hunt an Anjanath
- Waltzing by Moonlight (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Mizutsune
- Rathalos Alert! (Key Quest)
- Hunt a Rathalos
- The Secret Ingredient (Get From Yomogi the Chef)
- Capture a Somnacanth
- BZZZZZ or ZZZZzzzz
- Hunt a Khezu and a Somnacanth
- Nosey Nuisances
- Hunt a Kulu-Ya-Ku and an Anjanath
- The Hottest Around
- Hunt a Tetranadon and a Volvidon
Level 6
- Abominable Snow-beast
- Hunt a Goss Harag
- Thundering Voice
- Hunt a Tigrex
- Twisted Desire
- Hunt a Diablos
- A Test of Courage
- Hunt Magnamelo and a Zinogre
- Like a Flash of Lightning
- Hunt a Tobi-Kadachi and a Mizutsune
- King of the Sky, Bane of the Land
- Hunt a Rathalos and a Tigrex
That is a full list of all of the Village Quests found in Monster Hunter Rise. There are plenty of other types of quests to be found in the game, that range from Urgent Quests to Optional Quests. These escalate in difficulty the higher in level they get, so be prepared and good luck completing them.
Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.