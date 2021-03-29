Monster Hunter Rise – Village Quests List

Monster Hunter as a series has always been very quest based, with you starting in a central hub area and venturing out from there to complete tasks given to you. Monster Hunter Rise continues that trend with a number of different quests, some single player and some focused on multiplayer. The Village Quests are the basic single players quests that you have to do to push the story forward that are ranked by level. There’s a lot of them available in Monster Hunter Rise, so we have put together a list of all of them available and what you need to do to complete all of them.

Village Quests List In Monster Hunter Rise

Level 1

Roly-poly Lanterns (Key Quest) Deliver 8 Firelanterns

Fungal Frustrations (Key Quest) Deliver 8 Unique Mushrooms

Unpious Peons (Key Quest) Slay 8 Jagras

Help With Maintenance Slay 8 Izuchi



Level 2

Grizzly Glutton (Key Quest) Hunt an Arzuros

Plump and Juicy (Key Quest) Deliver 10 Raftshells

A Frosty Paradise (Key Quest) Slay 10 Baggi

Out Cold (Key Quest) Hunt a Great Baggi

Rabid Rabbit Hung a Lagombi

Case of the Creepy Crawlies Slay 14 Altaroth or Bnahabra

Hmm, Not So Tasty… Deliver 3 Popo Tongues



Level 3

Can’t Stomach the Thought (Key Quest) Hunt a Tetranadon

Walking on Eggshells (Key Quest) Hunt a Julu-Ya-Ku

Fightin’ Dirty (Key Quest) Hunt a Barroth

Obnoxious Lord, Noxious Monster (Key Quest) Hunt a Great Wroggi

Spongy Oasis (Key Quest) Hunt a Royal Ludroth

Supply Run (Get From Yomogi the Chef) Deliver 6 Classic Dango Ingredients

Faceless Foe Hunt a Khezu

The Cactus Diet Deliver 10 Bauble Cactus

A Sandy Cabal Slay 14 Jaggi or Jaggia

Breath of the Past Deliver 10 Simple Prisms

Ladies of the Lake Slay 10 Ludroth



Level 4

Infernal Lacrimosa (Key Quest) Hunt a Somnacanth

Raging White-out (Key Quest) Hunt a Barioth

The Queen’s Procession (Key Quest) Hunt a Rathian

Streaking Shadow (Key Quest) Hunt a Tobi-Kadachi

A Song of Red and Fire (Key Quest) Hunt a Volvidon

Off Your Rocker (Key Quest) Hunt a Basarios

Getting Back The Groceries (Get From Yomogi The Chef) Deliver 6 Secret Dango Ingredients

A Poisonous Project Hunt a Pukei-Pukei

Deliver The Liver Deliver 5 Monster Guts

So Hot, It Melts Iron Deliver 12 Pieces of Coal

The BEST Quest Slay 10 Rachnoid

Third Wheel Hunt all target monsters



Level 5

Wind Speed Wyvern (Key Quest) Hunt a Nargacuga

Electrifying Ephiphany (Key Quest) Hunt a Zinogre

Nocturnal Tracker (Key Quest) Hunt an Anjanath

Waltzing by Moonlight (Key Quest) Hunt a Mizutsune

Rathalos Alert! (Key Quest) Hunt a Rathalos

The Secret Ingredient (Get From Yomogi the Chef) Capture a Somnacanth

BZZZZZ or ZZZZzzzz Hunt a Khezu and a Somnacanth

Nosey Nuisances Hunt a Kulu-Ya-Ku and an Anjanath

The Hottest Around Hunt a Tetranadon and a Volvidon



Level 6

Abominable Snow-beast Hunt a Goss Harag

Thundering Voice Hunt a Tigrex

Twisted Desire Hunt a Diablos

A Test of Courage Hunt Magnamelo and a Zinogre

Like a Flash of Lightning Hunt a Tobi-Kadachi and a Mizutsune

King of the Sky, Bane of the Land Hunt a Rathalos and a Tigrex



That is a full list of all of the Village Quests found in Monster Hunter Rise. There are plenty of other types of quests to be found in the game, that range from Urgent Quests to Optional Quests. These escalate in difficulty the higher in level they get, so be prepared and good luck completing them.

Monster Hunter Rise is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Make sure to check out all of our other guides that you can find right here as well.