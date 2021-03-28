Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Kestodon

While the focus in Monster Hunter Rise is to hunt huge monsters and skin them for making some cool-looking armor, the lesser creatures do have their purpose as well, with Kestodon being some of them that are highly sought after. If you ask why, then simply because they are part of a side quest, in order to complete your Sandy Plains Sub-camp. For more info about this and in order to see where Kestodons are located, read our guide below.

Where to find Kestodon in Monster Hunter Rise

At some point during your adventure, you unlock a certain side-quest which if you complete it, you will be able to have an additional Camp in Sandy Plains. To trigger this quest, you first need to find the location where the Camp will be, in the specific map. If you haven’t found it yet, here is a picture to save you some time:

The red marker shows its exact location, so as long as you have found the spot, you should be good. The quest itself is very simple, as you simply need to slay 8 Kestodons, in the Sandy Plains biome. Do this, and the new Sub-camp will be available right after.

Now let’s talk about the reason you are here, where exactly are those darn Kestodon monsters? To put it simply, everywhere. They can spawn in almost every section and region of the map, so if you run around in circles for less than 5 minutes, you will find 8 of them in no time. But, if you are in a rush and want to save some important time, it is suggested to look for them in region 2, and in the middle of region 5 and 9, where the thumbnail screenshot is also taken at. It is very often that a herd can be found there, so take them out and just look for the other 2 or 3 you will be missing.

And that’s where and how you can find Kestodon in Monster Hunter Rise. Easy targets, easy quest. Please note that only Kestodons in Sandy Plains are counted towards the completion of the quests, not any found in other maps. Enjoy your new Camp.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch.