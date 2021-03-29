Lightcrystals are a rare material in Monster Hunter Rise that some players will need very early in the game. You’ll need a Lightcrystal if you want to craft the complete set of Kulu-Ya-Ku armor, and many more crafting recipes require this rare gem. As the name suggests, it can be found from mining outcrops where other ores and crystals are gathered, but they can only be found in one specific location. However, once you know where to find them, it’s very easy to obtain as many as you need. Here’s where to find Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Rise.

Where to Find Lightcrystals in Monster Hunter Rise

Lightcrystals can only be found in the Flooded Forest. This area cannot be accessed until you unlock the 3-star village quests. Once the area is unlocked, Lightcrystals can be harvested from the many mining outcrops scattered throughout the region.

Since you’ll likely need a few of them, it’s best to go on an Expedition Tour to the Flooded Forest so you can gather as many Lightcrystals as you desire. Lightcrystals can be harvested from any mining crop, but the rarer white mining outcrops have a higher chance of dropping them. Blue mining outcrops still have a chance to drop the item, but they tend to reward more common materials.

Here are some of the most common mining outcrop locations for Lightcrystals in the Flooded Forest.

Between area 6 and 7

Between area 10 and 11

Between area 8 and 9

In the southeast corner of the area

Mining outcrops tend to be located in high areas, so make use of the wirebug to scale cliffs. Mining crops will also respawn fairly quickly, so just repeat your route after you’ve harvested all four mining outcrops in the area if you still don’t have the materials you need.

Since the Lightcrystal is a rare drop, it’s a good idea to boost your gathering abilities any way you can. Some food abilities will increase your chances of getting rare materials or even increase the respawn rate of mining outcrops and other gathering points, so be sure to visit the canteen before you head out on an Expedition Tour. Certain armor pieces like the Leather set also have unique abilities that will boost your gathering efficiency, so visit the Smithy and craft some gathering-focused gear if you really want to stockpile a ton of rare materials.

Also, keep an eye out for Boulder Lizards while you’re exploring the Flooded Forest. Endemic Life and other small creatures can be found all over the environments in Monster Hunter Rise, and these Boulder Lizards actually have a chance of dropping Lightcrystals if you interact with them.

Once you have Lightcrystals, you can craft some good early game items at the Smithy. They’re used in some really great armor sets and weapon upgrades, so it’s a good idea to have at least some on hand for future upgrades.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch. A PC version of the game is scheduled to release in 2022.