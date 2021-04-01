Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Speartuna

There is a good number of fish you can find in Monster Hunter Rise, many of them being exclusive to certain locales, with Speartuna one you may need to get later on in the game. Almost identical to a real-life spearfish, this giant sea creature is found in lakes or ponds that you can fish. Where exactly, we will see below in this guide.

How and where to find Speartuna in Monster Hunter Rise

Every map in Monster Hunter Rise has a number of spots and locations where you can fish your heart away, each of them providing different or even similar fish to catch. Speartuna is not a rare fish really, but has some specific places where it can be caught. The easiest to reach of the bunch, would be in Lava Caverns region 3. Check the thumbnail picture or the one below, to see exactly where the hunter is.

This pond is found at the left side of region 3, and is very easy to spot due to the number of colored fish in there. Also, for this specific reason it is extremely easy to identify the Speartuna, as it is by far the largest fish in there, with a spear-like ‘nose’. Approach the pond, click ‘A’ to start fishing and throw your lure as close to it as possible. Right after the bait is eaten, you will notice your lure being below the water splashing around. When this happens, click ‘A’ once again to draw the line back to you, with the fish attached to it.

Don’t worry if you miss Speartuna the first time, simply keep throwing the lure until you get as many as you need, and you should be good to go. Please note that this pond was tested in HR versions of the Lava Caverns map, so it is not clear if the fish can be found in Low Rank as well. You won’t really need it though before reaching HR, so in any case you should try your luck in HR expeditions or quests.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.

- This article was updated on:April 1st, 2021