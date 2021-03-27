Monster Hunter Rise: Where to Find Warm Pelt

There is a number of items you will need in Monster Hunter Rise, that are not dropped from our main targets in a hunt, such as the Warm Pelt. Needed for various reasons, from side quests to crafting certain gear, this specific material can be obtained through the smaller monsters found in the field, which we will look into right below.

Where and how to find Warm Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise

Veteran players of the series may already act like they know the answer to where a Warm Pelt is taken from, but they would be totally wrong. Usually, in previous entries of the franchise, this common material could be looted from Popos, large and peaceful animals minding their own business. In Monster Hunter Rise though, this is not the case.

After you unlock Frost Islands, you will be able to explore the vast snowy areas of this frozen place. While there are lot of large monsters found here, there are also herbivores and other not-so dangerous creatures living in these islands. Just some of them, are Pokos and Antekas. The first was already mentioned right above, so we know it’s not our target. The Anteka on the other hand, is the creature with the Warm Pelt as one of its drops.

Found in pretty much every section of the map, besides the ones with water, the Anteka is a reindeer-like beast, barely putting up any fight if you decide it to attack it. If you want to save some time though, regions 1, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9 are the ones usually housing some Antekas.

The Anteka can easily be taken out with a few hits, so all you have to do is find it, strike it, kill it and literally skin it. Warm Pelt is a rather common material dropped by them, so you won’t have a hard time getting lots of these very fast. Pocos that used to drop this material, now provide Raw Meat and Poco Tongues amongst other things when in High Rank.

And this is how you can find Warm Pelt in Monster Hunter Rise. Quite easy, so don’t trouble yourselves too much looking for this item.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.