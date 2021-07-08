Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Claim DLC Items

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin launches with a couple of DLC items right off the bat, and based on official announcements, more are on their way. The popular series is no stranger to additional content, which more often than not ends up free as well, with this spin-off following the same route too. For those that got the Deluxe edition, there will be some goodies waiting for you when you start your game, so let’s find out how you can get them.

How to claim DLC items in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Similarly to the mainline series of the game, you need to interact with a certain NPC to download your DLC items to your current save file. This time around, we have the ‘Connecticat’, which is another interesting Felyne fella, waiting for you in each main city or village of Monster Hunter Stories 2.

You unlock Connecticat very early into your journey, so you just need to progress through the story a little before it becomes available in the first village where you start. It wears distinct green clothes and has a ‘connection-like’ icon in the map, so you can easily find its location. There are no pre-requisites, so just keep playing the game and in minutes you will be able to see it in the village.

When it does, interact with it you will be able to see the option of downloading any additional content right away. Simply click it and you will see every available item that you can get. There may be a lot of DLC if it’s your first time accessing this menu, so just keep pressing everything that is eligible for download and you are done. Also, you can repeat the same process for any future content that is going to be added into the game.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.