Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Find Monster Eggs

In Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin you don’t just hunt Monsters, you also search for Monster Eggs in order to hatch your own little Monsties. Being different than the original entries in the series, Monster Hunter Stories 2 is a turn-based RPG in which you train Monsters ala Pokémon style and fight alongside them wild Monsters and various other enemies. A good Monstie though needs to be raised from its infant state, hence why you are looking for their eggs instead of already grown up beasts. Below we are taking a look at how you can find such Monster Eggs and grow your roster of fascinating creatures.

How to find Monster Eggs in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

You first need to progress through the story a little, before you are able to grab some eggs for raising the perfect team. You will know when the time comes, as the game will direct you to the first ‘tutorial’ egg hunt. After that however, you are kind of thrown into the blue as to what you can do next to find some Monster Eggs.

Every egg is hidden inside a Monster Den, Rare Monster Den and Everden. Think of these Dens like the equivalent of dungeons other video games have, and all of them are randomized. Their layout, Monsters found inside and Eggs are always different and not a single one is similar to another. Everdens are kind of an exception to this rule, as they mostly act as fixed dungeons with specific loot inside, although different locales, layout and biomes, depending on which region you are currently in. All of these Monster Dens can be found out in the world, and spawn in different spots each time you go back to your base. This means that you can hunt Monster Eggs indefinitely, as Dens never stop to spawn.

Then we reach the ‘action’ part. To actually get an egg, you need to go inside a Den, and traverse through is maze-like scenery and reach its very end. At the center of the final room, you will be able to see a nest with some eggs lying there. Approach the nest, click the ‘Confirm’ button and your character will be able to search for an egg. If you don’t like the one you find, you can always search again until they completely disappear. Navirou will notify you when that happens, so no worries about it. Please be warned though, since sometimes nests can have a Monster protecting those eggs, which in that case you will need to either avoid the encounter and be quick on your feet, or directly face the beast.

After you pick up any egg, simply run back from where you came into the room and at some point the game will ask you if you want to leave the den. Agree to this message and you will be instantly teleported outside of the Den, with a Monster Egg at hand. Take it back to your stables and you will be able to hatch anything that is sleeping inside.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.