Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Anjanath

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has a lot of Monsters to tame and ride, and Anjanath being one of the most recent additions to the whole franchise, its debut being Mosnter Hunter: World, is indeed here and you can of course ride it. The fierce Brute Wyvern is no joke when in combat, so rest assured it will be a powerful ally to have alongside your journey.

How to get Anjanath in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Anjanath is actually encountered very early into the game, being a story-based boss which you can’t beat at your current state when you face it, so you get a glimpse of its destructive power before you are even able to tame it. To do so, you will need to wait for a while, as Anjanath can be found and raised after reaching Monster Hunter Stories 2’s third region, Loloska.

This literally icy-cold location is home to many Ice-based Monsters, but Anjanath is here as well. After your first interaction with it, you then again directly face it in combat as the final Boss of the second region of the game. After beating it you can access Loloska, in which wild Anjanath can be found roaming the frozen wastes of this place. Additionally, it can also be found in Monster Dens in this area too, so make sure to search each and every one you find, in order to increase your chances of making an Anjanath appear, or at least find its egg.

In order to increase your chances of making Anajanth retreat to its den, hence claiming its egg, you need to of course throw a Paintball at it before anything else. This significantly increases the retreat chance of any Monster. Then, to seal the deal and make the retreat chance even higher, you need to break its nose (when enraged) with a Water-type weapon. Doing so, will raise the retreat chance even further, and if you succeed you can follow it to its Den and grab an Anjanath egg, adding a powerful Monstie to your roster.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.