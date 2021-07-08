Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Aqua Sac

The Aqua Sac, the water variant of the infamous ‘Sac’ items, is a recurring item in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and one that you will need in order to create for your character some water-based gear. Literally an internal Monster organ, as you would expect, you have some hunting to do. What exactly you are hunting however, take a look below to find out.

How to Get Aqua Sac in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Aqua Sac Description

“A certain monster’s internal organ. Holds water, making it useful on long journeys.”

Being the extra material needed for crafting pretty much any variant of water-focused equipment, Aqua Sac will be essential to say the least. Especially early on. Aquatic beasts, or rather Leviathan types, are what you need to hunt to grab yourself some Aqua Sacs. Easier said than done though, as it is a rare drop indeed.

The earliest you can find this item, is by slaying Ludroths and Royal Ludroths in the second region of Monster Hunter Stories 2. Being some of the first Leviathans you encounter in the game, they will be your main target if you want to efficiently grind for some Aqua Sacs. Of course you bump into a good number of the same type later on, so whenever you fight a Monster with water properties, make sure to defeat it with an S Rank to improve your chances of looting an Aqua Sac. Additionally, there are times where you can grab some of this item through quests, either from the Quest Board or NPCs, so always look at the rewards screen to see what’s in it for you. Lastly, very rarely, you may happen to find sac items in treasure chest, so again, never miss your chance to check these out too.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.