Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Bitterbug

Bitterbug, the oh-so-important material from pretty much any other Monster Hunter game, finds itself present in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as well. Actually, one of the first items you will find in the wild as it is available right off the bat, as soon as you exit your village. Bitterbugs are known to be used mostly to make handy and healing items, so make sure you’ll use them quite a bit. Below we mention how to get these little insects, so feel free to take a look.

How to get Bitterbug in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Bitterbug Description

“The bitter extract from these bugs accelerates the body’s natural healing. Used to make Immunizer.”

Hakolo Island, the very first region of the game is filled with Bitterbug, but that doesn’t mean you won’t find it in later areas as well. It will not be as frequent however, so you may want to return to this region if you are planning on farming them.

Getting them is really not that hard, however, quite random indeed. Like any other material in Monster Hunter Stories 2 to be honest, as the same type of object can give you a plethora of different items. You need to look for Bug nodes, which are usually indicated by a butterfly-like insect flying around. Get close to it, click the respective button and you will grab anything that node has to offer, right away. Hakolo Island is full of them, and besides some other items, most of them earn you some Bitterbug. They also spawn randomly all over the map, so just use your Monstie abilities to mark them or run around and keep an eye out for those butterflies. Bitterbug is also considered a common item, so you won’t have much trouble getting some, real fast.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.