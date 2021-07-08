Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Bottle Caps

Bottle Caps are a very important resource of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, as you need them to buy exclusive and rare items from the Melynx Inc.. Those items vary from cosmetic outfits and new hairstyles, to very handy usable items that can only be found here, or through excessive grinding. It goes without saying that as you journey across the vast world of this new RPG, you will need to always keep an eye out for Bottle Caps and we are here to help you find out how to actually obtain them the most efficient way possible.

How to get Bottle Caps in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Bottle Caps Description

“Bottle Caps are coveted by the folks at Melynx Inc. Store them up and trade them for something good.”

The Melynx Inc. store constantly updates its stock of items, as you progress through the story, so rest assured you will need a lot of Bottle Caps to buy everything in there. The prices do get quite higher as well, so it is important to also save some Bottle Caps for later use.

That said, this invaluable currency can mostly be found through Everdens. Everdens are fixed Monster Dens in specific places that always have treasure chests inside that include Bottle Caps. One treasure chest can always be found in the last room, while the rest are spread through the dungeon. The number of Bottle Caps you can find inside any of them is not fixed, so they can have from something low like six caps, with others having more than ten and so on. and don’t forget that Everdens don’t spawn randomly, so they will always be at the same spot you first found them.

Besides Everdens, your sources of Bottle Caps are not that many. You can grab some through quests you can find in the Quest Board or from NPCs directly, but those are far and between. The best you can do is to keep searching every corner of the overworld and caves, in order to not miss a single one. Having a Monstie with the Nest Search ability will immensely help on that part, as they can mark every Den in the area on your map. Even if you don’t have the necessary abilities to fully search the inside of a Den, make sure to note it down so you can visit it later, when you have the abilities that are required to do so.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.