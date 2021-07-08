Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Duskshroom

You are here because you need some Duskshroom for the Mystic Midnight Mushrooms quest and Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin doesn’t do a great job at explaining where you can find these tricky little mushrooms. Fear not though, as we got you covered. After you know where to search, this specific item is very easy to get, in one-go.

How to get Duskshroom in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

In contrast to other materials, you won’t be finding any Duskshroom in bulk in the wild. They are found at very specific places, and most likely, during a specific time as well. I’m adding the ‘most likely’ part, since it is not actually 100% confirmed yet that this is the case, but Duskshroom is likely to be found during nighttime only. Or at least during the evening and onward. You can try setting the time to Afternoon too, however to be sure and save some time, set it to Evening right away.

To get some Duskshroom, head all the way to the north, in two different spots. Both spots are near water, on your right side of the map, with the one being kind of close-ish to the village’s gate. You should be able to grab 2-3 from that area, and then head all the way to the top of the map, near the waterfall. You can’t traverse any further from that yet, so consider it for now as the further you can go in the Makolo Island region. Look around, and you will be able to find quite a number of them, which will be all you need to complete the quest. Head back to the village, return the items and claim your rewards.

