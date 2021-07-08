Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Flame Sac

Flame Sac is one of the most common ‘Sac’ items that you will find in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and one of the earliest as well. Mostly utilized in creating fiery equipment, Flame Sac is a staple of the Monster Hunter franchise in general and an important material for whichever its usage being. Below we will see how you can find it the easiest way possible.

How to get Flame Sac in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Flame Sac Description

“A certain monster’s internal organ. Filled with a flammable powder.”

Flame Sac, as the name suggests, can be obtained by hunting Monsters that have certain ‘fiery’ habits. Almost every creature that can breath fire in any way, that being in the form of a fire ball, fire breath and so on, has a chance to drop the fabled Flame Sac. The earliest Monster for example you encounter that has chances of dropping it, is the Yian-Kut-Ku. While annoying when you first face it, this Wyvern gets much easier to deal with as you progress further into the game and become stronger.

Yian-Kut-Ku is just the first of the many Monsters that have a Flame Sac into their loot roster, so beasts like Rathian, Rathalos and the likes have also chances of giving you one. The best you can do is to keep breaking their parts to increase the chances of dropping. Additionally, Flame Sac is only obtainable through hunting monsters, so don’t expect to find it in the wild, other than a couple of side quests and the occasional treasure chest drops. It’s one of the most frequent materials of its kind, so most likely you will have a couple of them when needed. If you don’t though, grinding some Yian-Kut-Ku is the best and fastest way, as they can easily be found extremely early into your adventure.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.