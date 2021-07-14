Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Glavenus

Glavenus is a popular Monster in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin for a good reason. I mean, look at it. Not only its design is awesome, but it literally has a sword for a tail, which can grind it with its teeth and throw some terribly strong attacks. If that isn’t one of the best Monster designs that the series has ever produced, I don’t know what is. Thankfully, in Monster Hunter Stories 2 you can literally ride one of these magnificent beasts, so let’s take a look at how you can find one of its eggs.

How to get Glavenus in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Like a lot of other high-end Monsters, you first need to defeat Glavenus in a boss fight in order to make its eggs available in the wild. The specific boss fight is very close to the end of the game, at least for its story events, so we won’t be spoiling anything else in here. After you beat it, then you can find Glavenus the same way as any other Monster in the game.

The specific region you want to look for a Glavenus, is Alcala. After its defeat, you can find some roam the wild, both in the overworld and in Monster Dens, but it is not a common spawn. You can try making it retreat in a fight in order to chase it down and grab the egg from its nest, or search random Monster Dens for a chance of its egg to be found. While both regular and rare Monster Dens can include its egg, of course Rare ones have the best drop rates, so you can just farm in those. Run around or fly in the area to locate one, and if there isn’t any nearby just teleport once more at the same spot, in order to reset every spawn in that place.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.