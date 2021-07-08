Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Honey

Honey is a staple material in the Monster Hunter universe, and it couldn’t be absent from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin as well. This exceptionally helpful item is literally found all over the world, and in contrast to the mainline entries of the series, here we have multiple types of Honey, respective to their own regions.

How to get Honey in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Honey can be gathered from, you guessed it, Honey trees. They look like the one in the picture above, naked wood pillars with a honeycomb hanging from the top. By gathering the material from those trees, you will either receive plain Honey, or the local type of Honey depending on which region you are at that moment. Well, there are some more items hiding in these trees, but they are not the one we are looking for here. Snakebee Larvae is a good example, so if you are planning on farming these as well, you can hit two birds with one stone.

Honey and all of its different types can mostly be used for creating healing items, therefore they will be essential in your adventure. This is the case with pretty much every Monster Hunter title, so it’s nice seeing Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin keeping the tradition alive. Additionally, Honey trees can be found pretty much anywhere, especially in places with lots of grass around. They tend to ‘hug’ walls or other, bigger trees, so use Monsties that have the ability to search for Honey and show it on the map, or just run around and and keep an eye out for them, as you traverse close to walls and grassy spots.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.