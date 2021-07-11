Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Legiana

The magnificent beast Legiana is available for you to breed in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, although you will need to wait a little bit before you are able to do so. A Monster that since its debut in Monster Hunter: World has been a fan-favorite, although kind of annoying hunt, but this time around you are actually able to tame it and soar the skies alongside it.

How to get Legiana in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Legiana is not available in the early phases of your adventure. To be precise, Legiana’s egg can be found only after you actually beat it, through a certain story event in the third region of the game, as a boss. We’ll avoid mentioning anything else in regards to this, to keep this article as spoiler free as possible.

After you manage to beat that certain Legiana, then you are now able to find it in the wild, either inside Monster Dens, or randomly in the overworld. There is a trick however, that will cut down your searching process to a good amount. What you need to do is to fast travel to Lavina Glacial Peaks, in Loloska. This should be the last Catavan Stand you unlock in Loloska’s overworld map.

After you do teleport there, start walking down the long path that reaches the central part of the snowy peaks. Alongside that path, you can either find a Legiana walking around, or Rare Monster Dens. If you bump into the first case, simply fight Legiana and try to make it retreat to its den. Then follow it and grab the egg from that nest. On the other hand, Rare Monster Dens tend to spawn some Legiana inside, hence why it’s best to only explore these and not normal dens. Even if there isn’t any Legiana inside, its egg can still spawn in the final nest room, so always reach the end and grab an egg.

If you don’t find any of the above as you walk down that path, just fast travel back to the same stand, after selecting a different time zone in order to reset Monster Spawns and all Monster Dens, and repeat the process. Do this for as many times as needed, until you find the fabled Flying Wyvern, which also has the ability to fly, like your Ratha pal.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.

- This article was updated on July 11th, 2021