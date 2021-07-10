Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Nargacuga

Nargacuga was always one of the most beloved Monsters in the Monster Hunter franchise, and this is no exception in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. This fan-favorite Flying Wyverns is back, however much less menacing than the first Monster Hunter Stories game. This time around, while Nargacuga is still an absolutely beast, it plays no major role to the plot and story, but still is both a formidable foe and trusty ally. Let’s see how to find this beast and of course, tame it.

How to get Nargacuga in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Getting a Nargacuga in this title, is actually, extremely easy. The reason for this is because you will get at least one egg of this Monster, during your story playthrough. Which is also locked behind, as there is no way of obtaining an egg of this type, before that instance.

In order to avoid spoilers as much as possible, I will avoid mentioning at exactly which point the whole event takes place. What I will mention however, is that a certain Nargacuga will be a boss fight as you traverse through the second region of Monster Hunter Stories 2. After winning that fight, behind the Monster you faced will be its nest, which you can of course search and obtain the fabled Nargacuga egg. It is easy as that, and if I were to guess, the game does this so you can obtain easily a very helpful ability.

Nargacuga has the ability to turn invisible, and literally pass through every single Monster with ease, without being noticed. This makes traversing through Monster Dens astronomically easier than before, and faster too. Having a technique such as this immensely speeds up the game, hence why I believe the specific Monster was given for free, on purpose.

A perfect Monstie though isn’t made just by getting its egg. Searching for those rare Genes will take effort and time, so you will need to get more Nargacugas if you want to perfect one. For this, you will need to roam Alcala, the second region of the game, as after that fight Nargacuga can be found in random places in that location. Monster Dens as well now include its egg, so searching each one you find is also a must. Keep farming, and create the perfect ninja-like Flying Wyvern.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.