Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Paintberry

In comparison to the recent Monster Hunter Rise title, Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin brings back a staple item of the franchise, the almighty Paintberry. These helpful berries are used to craft Paintballs, which are absent from the mainline series now, but here in Wings of Ruin they are of much importance due to their usage. Paintballs are used to increase a Monster’s retreat rate, hence giving you more chances to get its egg, and since the Painberry item is needed to craft these, you understand it is of equal importance.

How to get Paintberry in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Paintberry Description

“A berry containing sap that oozes a formidable odor. An ingredient used to make Paintballs.”

There isn’t an ‘easy’ way of getting some Paintberries, so what you have to do is to keep searching the overworld for Berry nodes. These look like as what you’d imagine them to be, small patches on the ground with fallen berries, which you can go close enough, interact with them and your character will search for anything in there. The Paintberry is a very frequent drop out from these nodes, in any region of this vast world, so anytime you search one you have chances of getting a number of them.

A bonus way of receiving Paintberries, is through side quest rewards either from the Quest Board or from random NPCs, and through Treasure Chests. As these however are most of the time random, we can’t consider them as solid ways of grinding some Paintberries. Also, include a Monstie in your party with the Berry Search ability so they can mark any Berry spots in your map. Doing this you won’t miss any node that is nearby, enabling you to farm them efficiently.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.