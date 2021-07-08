Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Poison Sac

The infamous Poison Sac makes its return in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, a popular item usually needed for Poison-focused equipment, in pretty much every entry of the popular franchise. Weapons of such element are quite effective, especially early on, not only due to their Poison affliction, but they tend to have high stats as well able to hit any kind of Monster for a lot of damage, besides the ones that are of the same element. Let’s see where you can actually find this unique material.

How to get Poison Sac in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

Poison Sac Description

“A monster’s internal organ that contains a devastatingly fatal poison”

As you can see from its description, Poison Sac is a Monster organ, hence why you can only find it by slaying creatures. You could bump into some through treasure chests or as rewards from quests, but those are not a lot to even consider them valid for farming. On the other hand, Monsters are infinite so you can easily grind for as many Poison Sacs as you need, just by hunting them down.

The first and most likely the best source of Poison Sac, is by hunting down some Pukei-Pukei. This extremely weird monster is a full-fledged poison beast, and is also found very early into the game. By reaching the second region of Monster Hunter Stories 2, they can easily be found all over the overworld and Monster Dens, so just keep looking for them. Try to break every part of theirs before you defeat them, to increase your chances of them dropping a Poison Sac. It is not a rare item per say, but if you need a lot of them, grinding as efficiently as possible is a must. Later on you will find more and more Monsters that drop it, but Pukei-Pukei can still remain as the best way to farm for it, as it’s easy and fast to beat it.

