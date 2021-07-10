Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Get Zinogre

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin does all of us a favor and lets us ride on top of the menacing Zinogre, a fan-favorite Monster in the Monster Hunter franchise. Since you are able to actually tame this electrifying Fanged Wyvern, there is no reason not to, as not only it’s powerful but also has the very helpful Jump ability. It may be a very hard Monster to beat, but well worth your time and effort.

How to get Zinogre in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

First things first, we need to mention that Zinogre is a Royal Monster. This means it is far stronger than any other normal Monster roaming the area and is sitting at a fixed spot, much like every other Royal beast. Additionally, you can’t find Royal Monsters’ eggs randomly in Monster Dens, so your only chance of getting one is by making Zinogre retreat after you defeat it. Then, you follow it and grab the egg from its nest as it is asleep.

The earliest you will find a Zinogre is after you reach the third region of the game, Loloska. Everything is frozen in this icy continent, so expect lots of snowy peaks and hills. That said, Zinogre is sleeping literally on the side of a main road that leads to the Snowclad Mt. Lavina. If you check the picture above, the red ‘X’ mark is exactly where Zinogre is resting. All you have to do to find it, is to get outside of Kuan village, and head south.

After you reach the area, initiate the fight with Zinogre and all that remains it to beat it and hope it retreats to its den. To increase the chances of it doing so, you need to break as many parts as possible, throw a Paintball before beating it, and fulfil the pre-requisites that are unique to each Royal Monster. Unfortunately, if you decide farming for a Zinogre as soon as you first find it, those requirements will be very hard to achieve.

You need to throw the last hit on Zinogre, the one that will actually beat it, as it is afflicted with Blastblight, with an Ice-element weapon. This is extremely specific, and hard to pull out, so it is disputable if it is even worth trying so. If you are able to do it however, it will give you a significant boost to its retreat rate, especially when in conjunction with the Paintball. If you do everything correctly and beat the Monster, Zinogre may end up retreating to its Den. Follow it, grab the egg, and say hello to your little thunder-wolf. Enjoy.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam.

- This article was updated on:July 9th, 2021