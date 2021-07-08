Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Increase Monster Stables Slots

Your Monster Stables is the most important tool you have in the world of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, as you can utilize them to store Monsties, edit your current party, change their Genes and a whole lot more. To do all of these though, you will need a plethora of different Monsters. And to fit all of these Monster into the stables, you will need plenty of space. While you start with a good amount of available slots in them, you will soon be out of room to store them. As such, here is how you can increase the size of your stables.

How to increase the available Monster Stables slots in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The starting number of slots you have in your stables is enough just to start your adventure and gather a good amount of Monsters to play with. However, as you keep going further into the game, you will realize it is barely what you need in order to fit the multitude of Monsties you will breed. The more you progress, the more Monster Eggs you will find and way faster than when you first started.

For this reason, you will need to expand your stables. The process is really effortless, although you do spend some resources to do so. After a certain point in Monster Hunter Stories 2, you will unlock the Melynx Inc. feature. This is pretty much a special shop you unlock, handled by a certain black Melynx which can be found in every major village and town. It sells all sorts of items, and one of them, is a stables expansion.

Just by buying this item with Bottle Caps, will instantly increase the available stables slots, and will make you eligible for the next upgrade. You will need to buy a lot of these special items, which unlock one by one as you progress through the story. If you haven’t bought any of them but you are indeed at an advanced stage in Monster Hunter Stories 2, you will be able to buy them in bulk, so no worries about it. You will reach hundreds of slots by the end of the game, so don’t worry about not having enough space as well. Just make sure you save some Bottle Caps in order to be able to buy these items.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.