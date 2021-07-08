Monster Hunter Stories 2 – How to Swim

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has a lot of places to explore, but in order to traverse through all of them, you will eventually need to learn how to swim. From the very first moment you step outside of the village you started your adventure, you see right in front of you the vast sea and lots of different sandy spots where chests and resources lie. You immediately understand that if not soon, eventually, you will be able to reach those areas, by of course swimming. Let’s see how you can actually do that.

How to swim in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

It is not hard to realize that in order to swim in Monster Hunter Stories 2, you will need the help of a Monstie. Pretty much everything you do in the overworld is determined by the abilities of your little Monster friends, and swimming is no exception. However, it will take some time before you are able to do so, depending on how fast you progress through the story.

The first Monster that you will encounter with the ability to swim, is Royal Ludroth. While many Monsters can actually do so, Royal Ludroth can be found after you reach the second region of the game, making it the earliest Monstie with the Swim ability. All you have to do, is to keep searching Monster Dens for a Royal Ludroth egg or face one directly and make it retreat to its Den. That nest will have 100% chance to give you a Royal Ludroth egg, making it really easy to get one.

Then, just have the Monstie in your party, approach any swallow waters and your will instantly dive in. You can then freely swim around, as long as the boundaries let you do so. You can now reach previously unexplored areas with treasure chests and a whole lot more of rare findings. Make sure to keep at least one Monster in your party that can swim, in order to avoid any backtracking if you bump into any watery routes.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.