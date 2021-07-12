Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Where to Find Shakalaka

The tiny Shakalaka are tricky little fellas that are actually very hard to find in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. To be honest though, that’s how they managed to survive in the midst of all these gigantic creatures found all over the place. Being able to camouflage this well, is their main tool of survival, although they do pose somewhat of a small threat when in battle.

Where and hot to find Shakalaka in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

First and most importantly, you won’t be finding Shakalaka anytime soon. They are found in one of the very last areas of Monster Hunter Stories 2, hence making them a quite late-game encounter. Which is annoying to hear, since most likely you are searching for this type of enemy in order to create some high-end gear, like the Zinogre armor and weapons.

That said, where exactly you may ask. That would be at Terga Volcano Base in the Terga region. As an area filled with caves and hot lava, expect lots of Fire-based Monsters to be lurking around, especially in Monster Dens. As you are in the overworld, it’s unlikely you’ll bump into any of these little creatures, but as you explore Monster Dens, they do spawn randomly in various areas, as shown in the picture above.

The tricky part is to actually locate them in any den you explore, as you can clearly see that’s it’s hard to distinguish from the environment itself. Therefore, it is a good idea to have a Monstie with you that has the ability to search for nearby enemies. this way, every creature around you will be pinged into the map, and highlighted, so you can easily scroll with your cursor and see from your map, if there are any Shakalaka in there. As there isn’t a specific place you can farm them and claim their loot, the best you can do is to keep searching Monster Dens in Terga, for increasing your chances encountering some. They are easy kills too, as the only danger is their kind-of-but-not-really high attack damage, so go ahead and grind their materials for as long as you need.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.