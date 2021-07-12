Monster Hunter Stories 2 – Where to Find Vespoid

If you are already in the search for some of the Vespoid creatures, it means you are in the process of making some of the finest gear Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin has to offer. A lot of end-game equipment requires both the respective Monster’s materials, but also some parts of the Vespoid bugs that you’ve known and love (or hate) for a long time in the Monster Hunter franchise. Below we are taking a look at where exactly you can find them, but be warned there will be some spoilers, since the appearance of these insects is heavily tied to late-game story events.

Where to find Vespoid in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

It is hard to keep this guide as spoiler-free as possible, but we’ll give it a shot. Vespoid items are needed to create a lot of powerful weapons and armor, so it’s only natural you will want to hunt them as soon as possible. That said, it is not as easy as it sounds, since Vespoid appear literally right before the game actually ends.

There are certain events that lead to a ‘scenery’ change, right before your final face-off of the game, and Hakolo Island receives a facelift for some time. Everything goes dark and almost all monsters you’ve been finding up until now, are not only different and ‘red-eyed’, but way more powerful. Additionally, you will now meet some new Monsters here, and rest assured that you will need your most powerful Monsties to even stand a chance.

Considering all of this, Vespoid, who are insects similar to previously met Bnahabra, are now available to find in Hakolo Island, although in one specific location only. That would be the Guardian Ratha Woods, an area you’ve traversed very early into your adventure. This time around, different Monsters roam the place, alongside Vespoid. Simply go into there, run around and it is certain you will encounter some sooner or later. Lastly, Rare Monster Dens also include this specific bug, so make sure to search each one you find, when spawned.

