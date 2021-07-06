Update 1.03 has arrived for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

This update will be released on the release day of Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin which is out worldwide on July 9th. The update version number for the patch is 1.03.

The update itself isn’t very large as it’s only 0.5 GB in size. Bear in mind downloading the full game itself will require a further 14.5 GB of data to install.

The day 1 patch adds support for some DLC of the game, and it also includes some minor bug fixes. You can read the patch notes posted down below.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 1.03 Patch Notes

Main additions / changes

You will be able to receive and use downloadable content such as deluxe kits purchased separately, and additional content such as limited benefits.

Bug fixes

Reduced load time (trial version has this fix applied)

Fixed some minor bugs.

If you want to know more about this update, you can visit the game’s official website. You will have to translate the Japanese text to English using your browser. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out July 9th, 2021 for the Nintendo Switch platform.