Update 1.2.1 has arrived for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Capcom has now released a new update for Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin. If you live in the United States, this update was released on August 19th, 2021.

As for the update itself, it looks like this patch is only available for the PC version of the game at the moment. It’s possible the Nintendo Switch version of the game will get its own update at a later date.

The update itself isn’t too large as the patch size is 0.5 GB. The total game file size for the game is now 28.5 GB. Always make sure you have enough room to install new updates.

Anyway, the patch adds additional co-op quests as well as more subquests for you to do. You can read the full patch notes below.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin Update 1.2.1 Patch Notes (PC)

Additional Co-Op Quests

★9 (Slay) Hellblade Glavenus

★9 (Slay) Boltreaver Astalos

★8 (Turn) Glavenus

★8 (Turn) Astalos

Additional Subquests

★8 Psychoblaze Black Knight

★8 Lightning Revolt

★8 (Special) Tantalizing Toe Beans

Info taken above is from the official Monster Hunter Capcom website. Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.