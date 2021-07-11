Monster Hunter Stories 2 – X Marks the Spot Quest Guide

As with a lot of sub-quests in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, X Marks the Spot is another one of those that you will find yourself searching around for a while, as the clues you receive about it are rather vague. Not only that, but the specific quest is received at a point where it can’t even be completed, as the places you will need to visit come much later of the point you do get it. Let’s take a look below.

How to complete the X Marks the Spot quest in Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin

The quest itself is split into three parts, as you will need to visit three different locations to find everything you need:

Sailor’s Beach – Alcala Region

North Kamuna Cape – Hakolo Island

Zeramon Oasis – Lamure Region

First, we have the Sailor’s Beach, in Alcala Region. You need to travel all the way to the south of the beach, right where the picture above shows. Interact with the shiny object there to continue the quest.

Right after, you will need to head to North Kamuna Cap, in Hakolo Island. This is kind of trickier, as the explanation given is for searching for this object is not that clear. Fast Travel to the Catavan Stand that’s there, and go East until you find the waterfall, shown in the picture above as well. Approach the shiny item and repeat the process.

Lastly, you need to have unlocked the fourth region of the game, Lamure, and progressed through the story a little until you unlock the Zeramon Oasis. The shiny object this time is right in the middle of it, next to the Oasis Everden. Approach it and interact with it, as you did previously.

With that, you have finally found the Pirate Treasure. Head back to the NPC quest giver of the quest, return the item and you will receive a very good chunk of money, Bottle Caps and items that can be sold for additional money.

Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruins is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam. For more related content about the game, make sure to check the rest of our guides right here.