The hotfix for update 24 has arrived for Mordhau, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 24 brought a lot of fixes into the game, and this hotfix makes more improvements and positive changes. The patch may be small, but every problem fix matters. Here’s everything new with the Mordhau Update 24 Hotfix.
Mordhau Update 24 Hotfix Patch Notes
General
- Fixed some climb exploits and stuck spots on Noria
- Fixed Horde spawns on HRD_Noria
- Tweaked audio on Cortile
- Fixed music on Castello being duplicated
- Fixed players sometimes getting stuck in the ground after getting revived in Horde
- Fixed Horde HUD button prompts not corresponding to the bound button
- “Elite knight” enemies no longer use the boss icon in Horde
- Potential fix for the palace gate on Invasion Noria not getting destroyed
- Temporarily disabled the spawn screen icon overlap fix as it was causing issues
- Removed wrong patterns from the Leather pads over hosen
- Added missing archer arms to the scale tunic
- Removed lion arms combo with the peasant shirt
- Added chain boots to t2 armored hosen variations
- Fixed some AI stuck spots on HRD_Castello and HRD_Crossroads
- Purchasable bandages in Horde now use the intended settings
- Fixed Horde items instantly appearing in your hand after getting restocked from 0 ammo
- Fixed a bug with the ammo auto-restocking present in Horde. It will now start restocking once ammo changes, not in fixed intervals
- Changes to auto-join, parties of <=3 players will be grouped whenever possible. Parties of >=4 players (4-6) will be split evenly across teams when possible.
- Water wheels on Noria should no longer block projectiles
- Added Scimitar to HRD_Camp
The Horde mode, HUD, and models had some problems, but they were fixed. The experience should be a lot better after implementing this patch. The developers made a fix regarding the Noria. Now the water wheels will not bock any projectiles. They also managed to fix some climb and exploit spots. More changes were made to the game’s icons, textures, audio, and even the auto-join system, so veteran players will notice a difference next time they play.
