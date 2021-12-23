The hotfix for update 24 has arrived for Mordhau, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. Update 24 brought a lot of fixes into the game, and this hotfix makes more improvements and positive changes. The patch may be small, but every problem fix matters. Here’s everything new with the Mordhau Update 24 Hotfix.

Mordhau Update 24 Hotfix Patch Notes

General

Fixed some climb exploits and stuck spots on Noria

Fixed Horde spawns on HRD_Noria

Tweaked audio on Cortile

Fixed music on Castello being duplicated

Fixed players sometimes getting stuck in the ground after getting revived in Horde

Fixed Horde HUD button prompts not corresponding to the bound button

“Elite knight” enemies no longer use the boss icon in Horde

Potential fix for the palace gate on Invasion Noria not getting destroyed

Temporarily disabled the spawn screen icon overlap fix as it was causing issues

Removed wrong patterns from the Leather pads over hosen

Added missing archer arms to the scale tunic

Removed lion arms combo with the peasant shirt

Added chain boots to t2 armored hosen variations

Fixed some AI stuck spots on HRD_Castello and HRD_Crossroads

Purchasable bandages in Horde now use the intended settings

Fixed Horde items instantly appearing in your hand after getting restocked from 0 ammo

Fixed a bug with the ammo auto-restocking present in Horde. It will now start restocking once ammo changes, not in fixed intervals

Changes to auto-join, parties of <=3 players will be grouped whenever possible. Parties of >=4 players (4-6) will be split evenly across teams when possible.

Water wheels on Noria should no longer block projectiles

Added Scimitar to HRD_Camp

The Horde mode, HUD, and models had some problems, but they were fixed. The experience should be a lot better after implementing this patch. The developers made a fix regarding the Noria. Now the water wheels will not bock any projectiles. They also managed to fix some climb and exploit spots. More changes were made to the game’s icons, textures, audio, and even the auto-join system, so veteran players will notice a difference next time they play.

Mordhau is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Mordhau Twitter page.