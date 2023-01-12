Most Powerful Characters In World Flipper – Ranked Tier List

For mobile gamers looking for an exciting new title to test on their device of choice, World Flipper is here to flip their world upside down. Alongside typical RPG action and gacha mechanics, players can look forward to an excellent and exciting pinball game in this unique adventure.

Rather than taking place in standard turn-based or idle mechanics, players will need to bring their flipper skills to the table when trying to tackle this title’s big bosses and enemies. However, with a huge cast of characters available, gamers want to know who the best of the best happen to be. Drop a coin in, and let’s get flipping to find the best characters in this game.

World Flipper – Best 4 & 5 Star Characters Currently Available

As gamers flip out over this particular title, finding out who the best characters to work towards is quite important. With plenty of skills available, and lots of excitement awaiting, here are our thoughts on the most powerful 4 & 5 Star characters currently available in this game. While tier lists can be subjective, due to the personal nature of them, our thoughts may differ for these particular power levels.

D-Tier Characters In World Flipper

These are the characters you hope and pray that you don’t roll and receive. While they may be good for the beginning portions of the game, their welcome will quickly be worn out, especially when there are so many characters in the game that are so much more effective.

Amelia

Arc

Arisa

Asukirimaru

Azel

Bianca

Elanor

Eliya

Finn

Jelal

Kira

Liam

Marianne

Mercel

Mina

Orouru

Regis

Sharon

Shiro

Soushiro

Yuel

C-Tier Characters In World Flipper

These characters will give gamers a bit of a chance to proceed throughout the game, but they more than likely will be put on the back burner when other characters become available. While they may have a better power ranking than their D-Tier relatives, they still may not have much to offer in the long haul.

Alm

Andy

Dear

Glide

Hanabi

Helga

Jay

Lanner

Lunalu

Mia

NY Ellya

Rams

B-Tier Characters In World Flipper

These characters will give gamers the proper opportunity to experience the true power of 4 and 5 Star Heroes. While there are still some characters that will outclass these choices, they will be useable for a fair portion of the game, especially if players continue to devote time and effort to them.

Bercetia

Ecreel

Inaho

Leon

Marina

Miguel

Murakumo

Wagner

A-Tier Characters In World Flipper

Almost the best around, with just a few characters holding a higher spot than they can offer. These A-Tier heroes can help players reach the endgame without an issue, but they may have a few small issues that make them slightly less powerful than the S-Tier characters that are currently available.

Cagliostro

Clarisse

Ecreel

Nephtim

Phillia

Rizelle

S-Tier Characters In World Flipper

Easily the most powerful and useful characters in World Flipper, players should strive towards pulling these characters and building them up to their full potential. There are plenty of reasons why these characters are astonishing, and there is even a surprise addition of a 3 Star character who happens to arguably be the best character currently available.

Alice

Lazelt

Rolf

Sha Su Su – 3 Star Hero

Shywe

Silty

Vyron

With so many characters currently available in this title, there are bound to be a few duds along the way. These 4 & 5 Star Heroes will be the ones to keep in your collection and continue to grow alongside your regular team, so make sure to keep this list bookmarked when you do your next roll for characters!

World Flipper is available now on Mobile Devices.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2023