Update 1.13 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Milestone has released a ton of patches for MotoGP 21 recently, and now a new update is ready for the game on August 11th, 2021. If you are playing the game on PS4, the update version number is 1.13. For those playing the game on PS5, the patch number is 01.015.000. The patch numbers may differ for those playing on PC and Xbox consoles.

Today’s update is very small as all it does is fix a minor issue on the Ducati livery. You can read the full patch notes via OrbisPatches.com which takes info from the PS4’s update history.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.13 Patch Notes

Fixed minor issue on the official Ducati livery

You can also read patch notes from the previous other two updates too.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.12 Patch Notes

Adding support for Controller Gyroscope

Adding “Bike Retrieval” in multiplayer game modes

Major updates on MotoGP bikes

MotoGP 21 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Adding “Join in progress” in multiplayer game modes

Adding support for wet suits

Review of the weather condition percentage

Fixed a bug on the Autodrive

Minor updates on bikes exhausts

Minor fixes

If there are more patch notes to be announced, we’ll be sure to update this post. MotoGP 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.