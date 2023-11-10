MW3 True Legends Field Event: All Free Rewards and Items

Image: Activision

There’s no better price than free, and MW3 has ten free exclusive items to earn by simply playing the game. Here’s everything you need to know about the True Legends Field Event, including every free reward, how to get them, and when the event starts and finishes.

Every Free Reward in the Call of Modern Warfare True Legends Field Event

Image: Activision

There are ten free exclusive items to redeem during the True Legends Field Event by earning XP in Modern Warfare 3 between November 15 – November 22, 2023.

Every earnable reward for the True Legends Field Event includes:

Emblematic Sticker

Sticker 30 Minute Double Player XP Token

Token Always Forward Large Decal

Large Decal 45 Minute Double Weapon XP Token

Token Got Your Back Weapon Charm

Weapon Charm Stacked Large Decal

Large Decal Anthem Emblem

Emblem Flanked Calling Card

Calling Card 60 Minute Double Battle Pass XP Token

Token Brave Stripes Weapon Camo

The True Legends Field Event serves as a sort of free mini Battle Pass, with players receiving rewards as they earn XP by playing Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer or Zombies.

Players can earn these rewards faster by equipping the new Koa King Operator from the Call of Duty Endowment Warrior Pack, which real-life US Military service members veterans can receive for free.

What is Call of Duty Endowment and the CODE Warrior Pack?

Image: Activision

Call of Duty Endowment (CODE) is a charity that supports US and UK military veterans looking for fulfilling careers after service. In the last 14 years, CODE has created over $7 billion in economic value for veterans and their families by placing more than 125,000 vets in jobs.

100% of proceeds from the new CODE Warrior Pack will go toward helping CODE’s efforts. The Operator featured in the Warrior Pack is real-life retired Chief Petty Officer Ben Koa, who received 3 Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, Navy Commendation Medal, and Navy Achievement Medal during his 16-year service.

The True Legends Field Event aims to promote CODE and the Warrior Pack, as well as Warrior Wednesday — a series of videos that take a behind-the-scenes look at the creator of the Warrior Pack and the life of Ben Koa.

While we don’t recommend joining the US Military purely for some extra XP (we have plenty of guides for that), it’s heartwarming to see a charity like CODE thrive thanks to in-game events like this.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2023