Update 1.11 has arrived for My Hero One’s Justice 2, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It’s been a while since the April release for patch 1.10, but developer Byking has now release a new patch for the game. If you have the PS4 version of My Hero’s One Justice 2, the patch number come out as version 1.11.

Today’s patch is quite significant because it improves the multiplayer network in some areas. They added some support for upcoming DLC too.

You can read the full patch notes posted via OrbisPatches.com. This is essentially the same info from the PS4’s update history.

My Hero One’s Justice 2 Update 1.11 Patch Notes

Added a new matching selection setting in Network.

Matching by region is now available in Free Match and Ranked Match.

Support data added for downloadable character content.

Adjusted the game balance.

Added the ability to use the Demo save data.

Improved overall stability.

If there are anymore patch notes left to be revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. My Hero One’s Justice 2 is out now for the PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. There should be more patches released for the game in the near future.