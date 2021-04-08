Update 2.25 has arrived for NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

With the 11th Ninja World Face-Off coming to an end, there is now time to touch upon issues that were troubling players in NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER. The update 2.25 fixes several game crashing bugs, and also addresses the recurring framerate drops and stuttering some people had. Stability and performance are also mentioned to be improved, and lastly, a major part of this patch is the online gameplay optimizations that will make the online experience way smoother.

NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Update 2.25 Patch Notes

A lot of reports came in for continuous hiccups while being within an online game, with players being constantly hindered in their game sessions.

Similar troubleshooting took place in the previous update, however, sine many of the issues persisted until now, a new wave of fixes came our way now promising that everything will be back to normal, as it should. Hopefully with the new events coming up on a later date, these will help to have a better game experience overall.

11th Ninja World Face-Off is now ended.

Fixed various game crashing bugs.

Added online gameplay optimizations.

Addressed framerate drop and stuttering issues.

Stability and performance improvements added.

Other minor fixes.

The newest update is available to download on PS4 and PC. NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER is available on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. For more information about the game, make sure to check the official website.