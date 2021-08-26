Update 2.30 has arrived for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Bandai Namco has now released a new patch for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker today on August 26th, 2021. This patch comes out roughly one month after update 2.29 which was released on July 30th, 2021.

Update 2.29 was quite significant because it brought over a new character to the game. The new character that joined the game was none other than “Nagato (Reanimation)”.

He was free for everyone which is nice since other games you need to pay for new characters. Well it looks like this new update should add more features and items to the game.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Update 2.30 Patch Notes

Sadly, Bandai Namco has not released full patch notes for update 2.30 yet. These details should be posted sometime later today. It usually takes a couple of hours before that info comes out. You can check out the previous patch notes for update 2.29 below.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Update 2.29 Patch Notes

■ DLC: “Master Character Training Pack”: Part 25 “Nagato (Reanimation)” has arrived!

Learn Master Ninjutsu and gain new items

for your avatar ninja from Nagato (Reanimation)!

He’s even available as a free playable character!

Interested in purchasing this pack?

Then check out the bargain Secret Technique Ninjutsu 4 set!

Season Pass 4 is a DLC set that includes Special Master-Ninjutsu Training Parts 24 through 28.

Undergo Special Training with a total of five Masters!

Additionally, those who purchase Season Pass 4 will gain access to the Secret Technique Ninjutsu “Super Uzumaki Rasengan”!

Don’t miss out on this bargain Season Pass 4 set!

■ Rebalanced Ninjutsu and Secret Technique Ninjutsu

[Attack Type]

▲ Vanishing Rasengan

– Added effect that increases enemy Ninja Tool cooldown time.

▲ Acrobat Technique

– Added effect that removes stun time on hit.

▶ Lightning Style Chakra Mode

– Increased Secret Technique gauge needed for activation.

– Increased attack speed when Secret Technique Ninjutsu is active.

▶ Eight Tails Chakra Mode

– Increased Secret Technique gauge needed for activation.

– Increased Ninjutsu damage.

Tailed Beast Eight Twists (Secret Technique additional input)

– Increased damage dealt to enemies.

[Ranged Type]

▲ C4 Karura

– Reduced Secret Technique gauge needed for activation.

[Defense Type]

▲ Ninja Art: Needle Jizo

– Decreased Ninjutsu cooldown time.

▲ Boruto Stream

– Decreased Ninjutsu cooldown time.

▲ Super Expansion Jutsu

– Reduced Secret Technique gauge needed for activation.

▲ Hidden Mist Jutsu

– Reduced Secret Technique gauge needed for activation.

– Changed from decreased target movement speed

to decreased target action speed with intensified effects.

– Changed from increased ally movement speed

to increased ally action speed with intensified effects.

[Heal Type]

▲ Byakugan

– Decreased Ninjutsu cooldown time.

▲ Mind Transmission Jutsu

– Further reduces target’s Secret Technique gauge.

▲ Mind Transfer Clone Jutsu

– Reduction of target’s Secret Technique gauge is intensified and the effect now begins before additional input instead of after additional input.

▲ Ninja Art: Mitotic Regeneration

– Reduced Secret Technique gauge needed for activation.

■ Rebalanced Weapons

[Defense Type]

▲ Sword Weapons

– Increased damage dealt to enemies by certain strong ground attacks

– Increased damage dealt to enemies by certain strong air attacks.

[Applicable Weapons]

Swords

Crimson Long Sword

Jet Black Long Sword

Blastsword: Shibuki

Crimson Blastsword: Shibuki

Adamantine Blastsword: Shibuki

Seversword: Executioner’s Blade

Jet Black Seversword: Executioner’s Blade

Loveshade Seversword: Executioner’s Blade

Twinsword: Hiramekarei

White Dew Twinsword: Hiramekarei

Loveshade Twinsword: Hiramekarei

Claw Club

Crimson Claw Club

Loveshade Claw Club

Smoking Pipe

Adamantine Staff

Hashirama’s Long Sword

Ink Brush

Chocolate-Covered Banana

Seversword: Executioner’s Blade (Demon)”

▲ Shark Skin Weapons

– Now easier to break an enemy’s guard

with certain strong ground attacks.

– Now easier to break an enemy’s guard

with certain strong air attacks.

[Applicable Weapons]

Shark Skin: Samehada (Seal)

Crimson Shark Skin: Samehada (Seal)

Adamantine Shark Skin: Samehada (Seal)

Shark Skin: Samehada

Crimson Shark Skin: Samehada

Adamantine Shark Skin: Samehada

Sword of Nunoboko

Shark Skin: Samehada (Lunacy)

▲ Scythe Weapons

– Increased damage dealt to enemies by certain strong ground attacks.

[Applicable Weapons]

Giant Scythe

Violet Giant Scythe

Loveshade Giant Scythe

Chocolate Marshmallow

▲ Fan Weapons

– Increased damage dealt to enemies by certain strong ground attacks.

[Applicable Weapons]

Giant Fan

Crimson Giant Fan

Loveshade Giant Fan

Paddle

Madara’s Fan

Magic Weapon: Party Broom

▲ Twinsword: Hiramekarei (Release)

– Increased damage dealt to enemies by certain strong ground attacks.

▲ Kagemasa’s Sword

– Increased damage dealt to enemies by certain strong ground attacks.

– Increased damage dealt to enemies by certain strong air attacks.

▲ Blastsword: Shibuki (Release)

– Explosions deal increased damage to enemies.

■ Master Character Adjustments

● Naruto Uzumaki

– Enemies hit by certain strong ground attacks have their Substitution disabled for longer.

– Enemies hit by certain strong ground attacks have their Substitution disabled for a shorter period.

– Enemies hit by certain strong air attacks have their Substitution disabled for longer.

Info taken above comes from the official Bandai Namco website. We will try and update this post when patch notes for version 2.30 are released. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is out now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.