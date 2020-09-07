NBA 2K21 – How to Switch Neighborhood

In NBA 2K21 there are multiple neighborhood instances that you can play in, and you can switch to others ones by heading to the bus stop. In this guide we’ll explain what you need to do to switch your neighborhood instance and join other players in the Neighborhood.

Head to the Bus Stop to Switch Neighborhood

Underneath the Kobe Bryant mural at the corner of Alley Oop St and 2K Beach Pkwy there is a bus stop. At this bus stop you can change your neighborhood instance and play with different players. Simply head here and interact with the bus stop when it says “Join Other Players.”

Once you press the button the screen will fade to black and when it returns you will be in a new neighborhood instance. You’ll find different players there, running around and playing on the different courts.

That’s everything you need to know about switching neighborhood in 2K21.