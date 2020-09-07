NBA 2K21 My Player – How to Upgrade Attributes, Attribute Upgrade Available

In NBA 2K21 the My Player mode returns with the overall goal once again being to increase your player to a 99 ranking. To do this you’re going to need to upgrade your My Player attributes. In this guide we’ll explain how to upgrade your attributes in NBA 2K21 My Player.

Upgrade Your Level Cap – Attribute Upgrade Available

The first thing you need to know about upgrading attributes is that you will be met with a cap on how good you can be, initially. You will need to upgrade your attribute cap before progressing all the way to level 99 so keep that in mind. When you see that there is a “Attribute Upgrade Available” it means that you’ve increased the cap on your attributes. You still need to purchase the actual attribute points. Upgrading Attributes is done through collecting My Points. One of the easiest ways to get the My Points to level up your attributes is to go to the practice sessions prior to games in My Career.

*It’s worth noting that if you are grinding My Player from the beginning with out any extra VC. You will not have the ability to level this high at this time anyway as you just won’t have enough VC to take advantage of the level cap increase.

Purchasing Attribute Points

You can purchase attribute points in the Progression Menu of My Career. These points are capped in different areas depending on how you’ve elected to distribute the potential points when initially creating your character. Each time you want to improve an area of your game you’re going to need to spend some VC. In My Player you can earn VC by playing career games as well as through a myriad of online and offline activities in the game. Alternatively, you can purchase VC in bundles if grinding isn’t your thing.

Simply use the d-pad to increase whichever attribute you want to increase and you will see the VC cost on the right side of the screen. Press the corresponding button to check out, and if you have the necessary amount of VC to make the purchase the attributes will be applied.