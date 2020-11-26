NBA 2K21 Next Generation released alongside the new generation of consoles a couple weeks ago, with those who purchased the Mamba Edition getting a free upgrade and others having to pay for the new version. The two games are being handled separately when it comes to updates, as NBA 2K21 Next Generation has additional features and modes that the original doesn’t have. This time around, Visual Conceps has released a new patch for the Next Generation version.

NBA 2K21 Next Generation Update 2.0.0.7 Patch Notes

This is the second patch for NBA 2K21 Next Generation and comes with a lot of changes in it across various areas of the game, including The City and more. You can check out the full patch notes for the game below or on the NBA 2K website.

General

Continued improvements of the Lower Bowl feature across all NBA arenas

Resolved a rare hang when using an uploaded face scan from the MyNBA2K app

New sponsor patch has been added to the Boston Celtics uniforms

New York Liberty logo has been updated to the latest design

Toned down reflections on glasses and goggles on coaches and players

Improved hair physics on female dancers

Fixed an issue with the Atlanta Hawks mascot’s tail

Likenesses have been updated for the following players/coaches: Jimmy Butler D’Angelo Russell Jayson Tatum Trey Burke Phil Jackson Christian Wood Mychal Mulder Mfiondu Kabengele A number of newly drafted players from the NBA Draft



Gameplay

A new option has been added to allow you to change Shot Meter Color

Frequency of contact dunks and alley-oops has been slightly decreased

Multiple improvements to motion, including to take charge animations, v-cuts, sprint launches, and dribbling

Various improvements have been made to triple threat animations and post behaviors

Improved AI layup selection when close to the basket

The Green Machine badge will now properly show up in the HUD when activated

Made some changes to prevent alley-oops from being thrown from behind the backboard

Free throw accuracy has been slightly improved overall

The City

Improvements to performance in the City, particularly during gameplay

Improvements and additions to various buildings/objects/landscapes/lighting in the City

Game recaps on affiliation courts now display a reminder that games played outside of your own affiliation’s courts accrue 50% less rep

Fixed an issue where progress was not kept in The Rec when all users of the opposing team quit out

Resolved an issue in Pro-Am that could cause players to show up as invisible

Now only friends currently playing NBA 2K21

will be displayed on the phone

There is now a button to invite players directly when viewing your friends list on the phone

A second set of affiliation uniforms has been added in the appropriate stores

Enhancements have been made to the City Map

Addressed various issues where the try-on feature was acting irregularly in some stores

A new storefront has been added for the New Balance store in the City

Addressed a rare hang that could occur when waiting in the Pro-Am lobby after coming from the Rec

Corrected some alignment issues with the low rider bike

Opponent strength bonus is now being displayed in the Recap after Pro-Am games

Socks in Pro-Am will now properly respect the sock length set by the player

Corrected a problem with the Garage Hoops Strikeout game when several players were involved

Players will no longer be kicked out of the match if idle when teams are being set up for Garage Hoops games

Fixed an issue where players could disappear after Garage Hoops and Gatorade Rental Court games

MyCAREER

The difficulty bonus for both VC and MyPOINTS/badge progression is now being properly displayed in the postgame Recap screen for MyCAREER games

Physical attributes will now be correctly boosted when moving up from 95-99 OVR

Fixed a rare hang that could occur when attempting to load your MyCAREER save while a game update was pending

Corrected some issues with interested colleges during the high school portion of The Long Shadow

Improvements have been made to the postgame crowd at the end of NBA games in MyCAREER

2K Beats songs that have been user-disabled will no longer play when returning to the MyCAREER landing

MyNBA

Addressed an issue with team control when entering G League games in MyNBA

You will now be awarded VC for playing G League games in MyNBA

Resolved a hang that occurred when releasing a two-way player to free agency that was currently assigned to the G League

Addressed a hang that could occur when attempting to view specific notifications on the Main Menu

You can now select teams from both the Team Details and Governor Details pages during MyNBA/MyWNBA creation

Ensured that the Ring Ceremony and Banner Reveal segments will always appropriately play

Fixed a hang that could occur in the Player Training menu when editing a player’s focus

WNBA Playoff Mode will now correctly begin in the year 2021

Multiple other stability improvements and changes to improve the overall experience

The W