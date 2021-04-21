Update 1.009.000 has arrived for NBA 2K21, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

2K Sports has released a new update to NBA 2K21 today and it’s for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game. If you have the PS5 copy, the version number is showing up as 1.009.000. There does not seem to be an update for the PS4 and Xbox One version of the game yet.

While full patch notes for the update have not been released, 2K Sports posted a few notes about it on the official Twitter page for the game. You can read the small details of it posted down below.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.009.000 Patch Notes (PS5 and Xbox Series X/S)

Improved player lighting and shadows in The City during daytime hours

Improved an issue that was causing slow bootup times for some PS5 users. More improvements to come

Addressed a potential hang in MyNBA Online when accepting trade offers

Be careful when downloading this new update though because some people are having issues with it. The loading screen gets stuck for some people and all that they see is a picture of Zion Williamson. If more patch notes are released, we will update this post.

Anyway, the next-gen versions of NBA 2K21 are available now for the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.