NBA 2K21 is the latest in the ever popular NBA 2K series, which released back in September for current-gen consoles. While the game is set to arrive on next-gen consoles when they launch next week, 2K Sports is definitely not forgetting about the current-gen version in any way. They have supported and will continue to support this version, with a new patch just going live for the game.

NBA 2K21 Update 1.05 Patch Notes

Update 1.05 brings with it a number of changes, some that are fixes for issues along with some other things that are brand new. The brand new things include nearly 80 player likenesses to make them even more true to life. This patch is available currently only for PS4 and Xbox One, though it is said to be rolling out to other platforms at some point. The full patch notes can be found below or via the NBA 2K website.

General

Fall has come to 2K Beach! Beachgoers will now find Fall themed decorations throughout the Neighborhood!

We strive for continuous improvements to player likeness and this update brings another set of player likeness and tattoo improvements for nearly 80 current NBA players, WNBA players, and historic NBA players.

New team Statement uniforms for the ‘20-21 NBA season.

New Ball Arena court floor for the Denver Nuggets.

MyCAREER

The traveling Big Top event is coming soon and updates have been added.

Fixed an art issue that was affecting the basketball machines in Jeff’s Arcade.

Fixed an issue where the Roster Viewer screen in some cases could falsely display F grade rating for attributes.

Fixed a rare hang that would sometimes happen after certain drills in the Team Practice Facility.

Fixed an issue in MyCOURT where the player could lose functionality while standing in some specific spots in the living room area.

MyTEAM

Fixed an issue preventing Limited stickers from appearing on cards in the Auction House while Limited is active.

Limited Time Events will now display a date for events that last multiple days.

Addressed an issue where the shot clock would not appear on the scorebug during Triple Threat Challenges.

Fixed an issue where custom badges were not showing up in Triple Threat offline or Triple Threat Challenges.

The Season Menu will now take you directly to your Season Agendas, unless you’ve leveled up!

Addressed an issue with some members of the crowd jittering during Triple Threat games.

MyLEAGUE/MyGM